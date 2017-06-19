Ombudsman indicts ex-mayor of Bacolod

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found a probable cause to file the criminal complaints against former Bacolod City Mayor Monico Puentevella on the P50.5-million funds of the Bacolod Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee while the complaints against his two co-respondents were dismissed. The 17-page resolution dated November 25, 2016 was signed by Graft Investigator and Prosecution Officer III Portia Pacquiao and was approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on May 26, 2017.

