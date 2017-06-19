Ombudsman indicts ex-mayor of Bacolod
THE Office of the Ombudsman has found a probable cause to file the criminal complaints against former Bacolod City Mayor Monico Puentevella on the P50.5-million funds of the Bacolod Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee while the complaints against his two co-respondents were dismissed. The 17-page resolution dated November 25, 2016 was signed by Graft Investigator and Prosecution Officer III Portia Pacquiao and was approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on May 26, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC