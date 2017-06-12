Nevada approves Mayweather Promotions...

Nevada approves Mayweather Promotions fight date, paves way for McGregor fight

13 hrs ago

After a bit of confusion, there is clarity in Nevada. Floyd Mayweather's promotional company, Mayweather Promotions, was approved to promote a boxing event on Aug. 26 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

