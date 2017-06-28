Millions to watch fight on ESPN

ESPN's involvement in the upcoming title defense of Manny Pacquiao in Australia could not have come at a better time. Pacquiao's promoter Bob Arum told the Manila Bulletin in an overseas call to Brisbane that with ESPN, they are expecting millions of Americans to tune in to watch Pacquiao stake his WBO world welterweight crown against the unbeaten local hero Jeff Horn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.