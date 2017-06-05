Mikey Garcia Says Terence Crawford is Possible After Broner
World Boxing Council lightweight champion Mikey Garcia is preparing himself for the biggest fight of his career, on July 29, when he moves up to the junior welterweight division to face former four division world champion Adrien Broner . "It all started two weeks ago, we were trying to fight Terry Flanagan or Jorge Linares , but those plans were [further off] and they mentioned Broner," Garcia told ESPN Deportes.
