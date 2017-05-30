Mikey Garcia Plans to Move Back Down ...

Mikey Garcia Plans to Move Back Down to 135 After Broner Bout

16 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

The undefeated Garcia expects to move back down to the lightweight division after battling Broner on July 29 at an undetermined site . Garcia considered the opportunity to box Broner too good and too lucrative to pass up, thus the WBC 135-pound champion temporarily set aside plans to participate in lightweight title unification fights.

Chicago, IL

