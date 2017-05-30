Mikey Garcia Plans to Move Back Down to 135 After Broner Bout
The undefeated Garcia expects to move back down to the lightweight division after battling Broner on July 29 at an undetermined site . Garcia considered the opportunity to box Broner too good and too lucrative to pass up, thus the WBC 135-pound champion temporarily set aside plans to participate in lightweight title unification fights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC