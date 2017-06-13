Mikey Garcia-Adrien Broner fight set for Brooklyn's Barclays Center on July 29

Mikey Garcia reacts after defeating Elio Rojas at Barclays Center in New York on July 30. New York's Barclays Center was announced Tuesday as the site for unbeaten Garcia's 140-pound nontitle bout against former four-division champion Adrien Broner. Riverside's 29-year-old Garcia , who wears his third division belt as World Boxing Council lightweight champion, will meet Cincinnati's Broner on July 29 on Showtime.

