Mike Tyson's ear bites have left a deep impression on his boxing biography

13 hrs ago

The evening Mike Tyson bit both of Evander Holyfield's ears remains the most memorable of a career that was as decorated as it was controversial. Even at the age of 50 and 12 years after his final fight, Tyson remains perhaps boxing's best-known living figure and one of its finest heavyweights.

Chicago, IL

