Mike Tyson destroys 'small man' Mayweather after claiming he was better than Muhammad Ali

17 hrs ago

Mayweather made the claim a few months ago on ESPN that on terms of record he is the best fighter of all time. But Tyson, another legend of the sport, was not impressed with Mayweather's ego and slammed the 40-year-old for even suggesting he could be better than Ali.

Chicago, IL

