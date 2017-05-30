Mike Tyson believes Conor McGregor will look 'ridiculous' boxing Floyd Mayweather
Mike Tyson has joined much of the sporting media in thinking that Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather is not a tremendous idea from a boxing standpoint. However, the former heavyweight champ does not think the fight would ruin boxing.
