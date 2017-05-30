Miguel Cotto and Yoshihiro Kamegai in L.A. with Golden Boy

After months of hunting for the right fit, boxing great Miguel Cotto found not only an opponent but a co-promoter in Golden Boy Promotions it was announced on Wednesday. "We are happy to be partnering with Cotto and Kamegai for this event, but I do want to announce that our efforts to bring boxing back in a big way to Puerto Rico is one that will become a reality in the near future," said Oscar De La Hoya, owner of Golden Boy who have an agreement with Miguel Cotto Promotions.

