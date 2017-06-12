Mayweather welcomes McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather says he has given the public what they want by agreeing to come out of retirement to face Conor McGregor on August 26. Mayweather retired from boxing in September 2015 after equalling Rocky Marciano's unbeaten record of 49-0 and has since been involved in an ongoing war of words with UFC champion McGregor on social media. The fight will take place in Las Vegas under normal boxing rules, despite McGregor having never boxed on the professional circuit, and will be contested at 154lbs.

