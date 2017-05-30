Massive blow to Pacman's legacy

Not even Jeff Horn, Pacquiao's rival on their July 2 world title fight at Suncorp Stadium, knows the answer to the curly question given sudden relevance in Australia following the outrage generated by tennis great Court. While Court has been engulfed by a storm of controversy after reinforcing her opposition to same sex marriages, Pacquiao's remarks are even more volcanic for he described people involved in same sex relationships as "worse than animals.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.