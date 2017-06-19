Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight to air live on ESPN
Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn fight to air live on ESPN Pacquiao will defend his welterweight world title against Jeff Horn on July 1 in Australia. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tjGMsY Manny Pacquiao's next fight will air live on ESPN this summer and take place in Brisbane, Australia.
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
