Lewis Richardson inspired by Anthony

Lewis Richardson inspired by Anthony Joshua ahead of Haringey Box Cup

Halstead Gazette

COLCHESTER'S Lewis Richardson is hoping some motivational words from heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will provide a timely boost ahead of the Haringey Box Cup. The talented youngster had an inspirational chat with Joshua earlier this week during a sparring session in Brentwood, where the Essex University boxer was preparing for the prestigious international event which begins at Alexandra Palace tomorrow.

Chicago, IL

