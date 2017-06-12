Lewis Richardson inspired by Anthony Joshua ahead of Haringey Box Cup
COLCHESTER'S Lewis Richardson is hoping some motivational words from heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua will provide a timely boost ahead of the Haringey Box Cup. The talented youngster had an inspirational chat with Joshua earlier this week during a sparring session in Brentwood, where the Essex University boxer was preparing for the prestigious international event which begins at Alexandra Palace tomorrow.
