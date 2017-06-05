Lennox Lewis Stresses: Anthony Joshua Must Fight in America
Former undisputed world champion Lennox Lewis has continued to stress that Anthony Joshua must make a name for himself in the United States - and other parts of the world. In April, Joshua secured the first defining win of his pro career when he stopped former division ruler Wladimir Klitschko in eleven rounds to unify the IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles.
