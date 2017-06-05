Kudryashov Eyes World Boxing Super Series - Lebedev Does Not
The World Boxing Super Series has rocked the boxing world, and the "World of Boxing" promotional company does not plan to stay on the sidelines. WBC #1 Dmitry "The Russian Hammer" Kudryashov is ready and willing to face the cream of the crop of the cruiserweight division, says WOB's executive director Dmitry Ivanov.
