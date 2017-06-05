Josh Taylor will be Scotland's best s...

Josh Taylor will be Scotland's best since Ken Buchanan, says Carl Frampton

Former two-weight world champion Carl Frampton insists stablemate Josh Taylor will go on to become Scotland's finest boxer since Ken Buchanan. "This kid is going to be the best fighter to come out of Scotland since Ken Buchanan," the 30-year-old said.

