Jackson: Ward Wants Inside Fight? I Told Kovalev To Break His Ribs
Less than a week remains, before Andre "SOG" Ward and Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev collide for a second time to set the record straight. Last November at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Ward got off the floor in the second round to box his way to a very close twelve round unanimous decision over Kovalev to capture the WBA, IBF, WBO light heavyweight titles.
