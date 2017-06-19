Is the Mayweather/McGregor fight all ...

Is the Mayweather/McGregor fight all hype? The New 'Jersey' Guys Podcast

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Is the much-anticipated dream fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor really a fight for the ages or just pure hype? Chris and Dan debate whether this will be a historic event or just a huge bust. Has the popularity of the UFC gotten so big on a national level that is should be in the discussion with the other 'Big 4' professional sports? Or is it still just a 2nd-tier sport in the discussion with golf, tennis, soccer and racing? WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi became the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,432 • Total comments across all topics: 281,911,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC