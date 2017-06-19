Is the Mayweather/McGregor fight all hype? The New 'Jersey' Guys Podcast
Is the much-anticipated dream fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor really a fight for the ages or just pure hype? Chris and Dan debate whether this will be a historic event or just a huge bust. Has the popularity of the UFC gotten so big on a national level that is should be in the discussion with the other 'Big 4' professional sports? Or is it still just a 2nd-tier sport in the discussion with golf, tennis, soccer and racing? WNBA superstar Diana Taurasi became the all-time leading scorer in the WNBA.
