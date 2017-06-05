If keiki clashes are any indication, ...

If keiki clashes are any indication, boxing is on comeback

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

People of a certain age who follow sports and culture had a moment of nostalgia last week when we observed the one-year anniversary of the passing of Muhammad Ali. If you're under 40, it probably didn't mean as much, but for those of us on the planet fortunate enough to take in Ali's entire career, from his Olympic gold medal days as Cassius Clay, through the three historic bouts with Joe Frazier, the global interest in matches with George Foreman and others, there has been nothing like him ever since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,667 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC