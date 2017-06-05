If keiki clashes are any indication, boxing is on comeback

People of a certain age who follow sports and culture had a moment of nostalgia last week when we observed the one-year anniversary of the passing of Muhammad Ali. If you're under 40, it probably didn't mean as much, but for those of us on the planet fortunate enough to take in Ali's entire career, from his Olympic gold medal days as Cassius Clay, through the three historic bouts with Joe Frazier, the global interest in matches with George Foreman and others, there has been nothing like him ever since.

