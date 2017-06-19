Ice Cube offers to move basketball fi...

Ice Cube offers to move basketball final for big boxing bout if the price is right

14 hrs ago

Ice Cube has offered to move his BIG3 basketball league championship game for Floyd Mayweather, Jr's boxing comeback - if the price is right. Floyd plans to face off against UFC tough guy Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 26 August - the same night as the BIG3 final.

