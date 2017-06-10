Horn predicts upset victory
Jeff Horn has two versions of what's going to happen in Brisbane, Australia, on July 2 and they're the type Manny Pacquiao would hate looking at. "I think it's going to be a 12-round decision, or I'm going to get him earlier," Horn told the Sydney Morning Herald.
