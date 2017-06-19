Hopkins Rips Mayweather: Shows a Lack of Respect For Boxing

Future Hall of Famer and former two division unified champion Bernard Hopkins believes UFC superstar Conor McGregor should not be allowed to fight someone like Floyd Mayweather Jr. - who is still the biggest name in the sport. A deal was finalized for Mayweather, 40, to return to the ring for a boxing match against McGregor, on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

