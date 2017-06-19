Hopkins Rips Mayweather: Shows a Lack of Respect For Boxing
Future Hall of Famer and former two division unified champion Bernard Hopkins believes UFC superstar Conor McGregor should not be allowed to fight someone like Floyd Mayweather Jr. - who is still the biggest name in the sport. A deal was finalized for Mayweather, 40, to return to the ring for a boxing match against McGregor, on August 26th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC