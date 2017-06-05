HOFer Evander Holyfield: "My mom woul...

HOFer Evander Holyfield: "My mom wouldn't let me quit."

Evander Holyfield, boxing's only four-time world heavyweight champion, was inducted Sunday into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and "The Real Deal" delivered one more time. The youngest of nine children, Holyfield spent nearly his entire speech crediting his mother and his siblings for much of his success.

