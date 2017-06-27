Hassan NDam vs. Ryota Murata Rematch ...

Hassan NDam vs. Ryota Murata Rematch - Purse Bid on July 7

Boxing Scene

The purse bid for the WBA "regular" middleweight title rematch between Ryota Murata of Japan and Hassan N'Dam of France has been scheduled for July 7, according to an order from the World Boxing Association. The purse bid will be carried out because the two parties could not agree to make their rematch, which was ordered last month after the controversial result of their first fight, the WBA said.

Chicago, IL

