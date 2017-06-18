Guillermo Rigondeaux retains title with legal late-punch KO of Moises Flores in 1st round Rigondeaux, the Cuban defector, had only fought once each in 2015 and 2016. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tf1gmH LAS VEGAS - A powerful left hand by WBA super bantamweight champion Guillermo Rigondeaux, just after the bell ending the first round sounded, knocked out his opponent, Moises Flores Saturday night.

