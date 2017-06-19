GGG and Canelo Take Hollywood by Storm

HOLLYWOOD, Ca.-Thousands gathered in the streets of Hollywood below the iconic circular Capitol Records building where music legends Frank Sinatra, the Beatles and many others shelled out successful record careers. On a sweaty Thursday afternoon the musicians stepped aside as boxing took over like an avalanche as fans gathered to glimpse at middleweights Gennady "GGG" Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez as they closed out their three-stop press tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sweet Science.