George Groves Signs On For World Boxing Super Series
WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion George Groves has officially entered the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament for the GREATEST prize in boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The Saint, who comes off a spectacular TKO victory over Fedor Chudinov, is thrilled to defend his belt against the best of the best.
