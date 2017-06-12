George Groves Signs On For World Boxi...

George Groves Signs On For World Boxing Super Series

Read more: Boxing Scene

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion George Groves has officially entered the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament for the GREATEST prize in boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy. The Saint, who comes off a spectacular TKO victory over Fedor Chudinov, is thrilled to defend his belt against the best of the best.

Chicago, IL

