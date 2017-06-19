George Groves Daring Zeuge To Enter W...

George Groves Daring Zeuge To Enter World Boxing Super Series

George Groves is hoping to lure his stablemate, Tyron Zeuge , into entering the World Boxing Super Series tournament. Both Groves and Zeuge are promoted by Sauerland Event, who are helping stage the highly anticipated tournament - where there will be two high profile tournament competitions at super middleweight and cruiserweight.

