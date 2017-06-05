Garlands, as world boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather comes to Nigeria
Business mogul and Chairman of Tetrazzini Group of companies, Prince Donatus Okonkwo is poised to hit headline news as he plans to bring World boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather to Nigeria. Mayweather is billed to touch the Nigerian soil on Monday, June 12, and he would be around for four days and three nights.
