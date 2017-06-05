Frampton confirms return to Belfast to begin bounce back from first defeat
The 30-year-old in January lost his WBA super-featherweight title to Leo Santa Crux in Las Vegas in his fourth successive fight on the road. He had long planned to face IBF champion Lee Selby in a unification match-up, and also spoke of his desire for a third fight with Santa Cruz.
