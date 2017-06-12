Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor: when boxing fought MMA before
On 26 August, Conor McGregor will jump out of the UFC octagon and into a boxing ring to take on Floyd Mayweather in a multi-million-dollar superfight in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is the biggest example of a combat sportsman crossing codes and looking to compete at the very highest level, but it is not the first.
