Floyd Mayweather Jr. confirms - Undefeated Africa Tour ' postponement
Former five-division World champion, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has confirmed that his 'Undefeated Africa Tour' has been postponed till further notice. The American super star was expected to arrive in Ghana on June 15th from Nigeria but it has been put on hold.
