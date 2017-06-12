Floyd Mayweather Has Reportedly Booke...

Floyd Mayweather Has Reportedly Booked a Date for His Fight Against Conor McGregor

Looks like the pending fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is making an even bigger jump to becoming a reality. Just yesterday, Jed Goodman tweeted a pic of Mayweather Promotions reserving August 26 for a boxing event at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

