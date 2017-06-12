Five heavyweight boxing giants in New...

Five heavyweight boxing giants in Newcastle - from Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson

13 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

As Anthony Joshua wows a crowd in Newcastle, we recall Ali, Liston, Louis, Bruno and Tyson when they visited the city With his winning smile and personality, coupled with devastating fists in the ring, Anthony Joshua is set to be the UK's biggest ever boxing superstar. Flanked by his burly entourage, and arriving via Newcastle Airport in a red Ferrari 488 sports car, 'AJ' wowed a sell-out crowd at the city's Tyne Theatre and Opera House on Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

