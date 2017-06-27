Family help oust Japan casino mogul Okada in boardroom coup

Relatives of Japanese tycoon Kazuo Okada helped remove him as director of a Hong Kong investment company at the center of a sprawling gambling empire, according to corporate filings and people with knowledge of the matter. Three sources said it was a rift with family members over money and control of the Hong Kong company that played the decisive role in Okada's May 12 resignation as director of Okada Holdings Ltd. Okada Holdings owns 69 percent of Tokyo-listed Universal Entertainment Corp, a maker of Japanese-style slot machines and operator of a $2.4 billion casino in the Philippines.

