Ex-NFL running back Darrin Reaves arr...

Ex-NFL running back Darrin Reaves arrested on felony charges

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Ex-NFL running back Darrin Reaves arrested on felony charges Police in Illinois arrested Darrin Reaves after a confrontation at a woman's residence earlier this week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s00A6p Police in Illinois arrested former NFL and University of Alabama-Birmingham running back Darrin Reaves after a confrontation at a woman's residence earlier this week, according to police and courts records.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC