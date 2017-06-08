Ex-NFL running back Darrin Reaves arrested on felony charges Police in Illinois arrested Darrin Reaves after a confrontation at a woman's residence earlier this week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s00A6p Police in Illinois arrested former NFL and University of Alabama-Birmingham running back Darrin Reaves after a confrontation at a woman's residence earlier this week, according to police and courts records.

