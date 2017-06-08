Ex-NFL running back Darrin Reaves arrested on felony charges
Ex-NFL running back Darrin Reaves arrested on felony charges Police in Illinois arrested Darrin Reaves after a confrontation at a woman's residence earlier this week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s00A6p Police in Illinois arrested former NFL and University of Alabama-Birmingham running back Darrin Reaves after a confrontation at a woman's residence earlier this week, according to police and courts records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Boxing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ...
|Mar '17
|Onus Pharter
|2
|5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ...
|Mar '17
|Things Phart
|1
|Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh...
|Mar '17
|Drag Phart
|1
|How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|JohnWilkinson
|156
|Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|OnPhartce
|9
|NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot?
|Feb '17
|Getspharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boxing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC