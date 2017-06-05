Evander Holyfield to be inducted into International Boxing HOF

On Sunday, Evander "The Real Deal" Holyfield will lead eight inductees into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, N.Y. Known for his incomparable heart in the ring, the only four-time world heavyweight champ in boxing history, is also remembered for knocking out a bloated Buster Douglas to win the undisputed heavyweight belt in 1990, and of course, having both of his ears gnawed on by Mike Tyson in 1997, a bout best remembered as "The Bite of the Century". But Holyfield's journey to legendary status began when he was just seven years old living in Atlanta, Georgia.

