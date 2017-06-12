Evander Holyfield: Mixed Martial Arts is Not Taking Over Boxing
Four time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, who this past weekend was indicted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, disagrees with the constant opinion that the rise in popularity of Mixed Martial Arts has overtaken the sport of boxing. "I don't think [MMA] is taking over [boxing], I think we're not being publicized as much as [MMA].
