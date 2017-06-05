Dillian Whyte To Make U.S. Debut, Title Shot Targeted in The Fall
Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte will make his debut in the United States in the summer, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport. Whyte's sole defeat came in the fall of 2015, when he squared off in a grudge match with current IBF, WBA, IBO champion Anthony Joshua.
