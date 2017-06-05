Dillian Whyte To Make U.S. Debut, Tit...

Dillian Whyte To Make U.S. Debut, Title Shot Targeted in The Fall

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte will make his debut in the United States in the summer, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Sport. Whyte's sole defeat came in the fall of 2015, when he squared off in a grudge match with current IBF, WBA, IBO champion Anthony Joshua.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May 13 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC