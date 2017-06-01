Did Conor McGregor Sign On To Fight Floyd Mayweather Jr.?
It appears that a mega fight is in the making as the UFC's Conor McGregor has reportedly signed on to fight Floyd Mayweather, Jr. The fight has been splattered across the media as the trash talk has been rampant, but nobody has signed a contract. According to TheMacLife.com, that has changed.
