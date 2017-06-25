DeMar DeRozan's Boxing with Team Mayweather

Attention NBA, think twice before starting any static with Raptors superstar DeMar DeRozan ... 'cause the dude is spending his off-season throwing some serious hands with Floyd Mayweather 's camp. DeMar was one of the few people inside Floyd's private workout at Ten Goose Boxing Gym in L.A. this week -- begging the question ... whatcha doing here? Turns out, DeMar's been training with the people who train Floyd -- plus, he's been studying Mayweather at the boxer's home gym in Vegas over the years, too.

