Cops: Vegas Mom in Child Body Case Wanted in Illinois
Court records show that a mother jailed in Las Vegas and accused of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house is sought on criminal charges in two Illinois counties.
