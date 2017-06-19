Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather when they fight says Scottish UFC star Stevie Ray

The Kirkcaldy fighter - who will feature at UFC Glasgow - reckons the Irishman's unorthodox approach can cause the legendary boxer problems during their mega-fight on August 19. Scottish UFC star Stevie Ray reckons Conor McGregor CAN beat Floyd Mayweather when the pair meet in the superfight on August 26. The Kirkcaldy fighter - who who will feature at UFC Glasgow - reckons the Irishman's unorthodox approach can cause the legendary boxer problems during their mouthwatering clash on August 19. McGregor is highly respected for his punch prowess in mixed martial arts, but not many people are tipping him to upset one of the finest pugilists of all time when they meet in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.