Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweat...

Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather when they fight says Scottish UFC star Stevie Ray

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Record

The Kirkcaldy fighter - who will feature at UFC Glasgow - reckons the Irishman's unorthodox approach can cause the legendary boxer problems during their mega-fight on August 19. Scottish UFC star Stevie Ray reckons Conor McGregor CAN beat Floyd Mayweather when the pair meet in the superfight on August 26. The Kirkcaldy fighter - who who will feature at UFC Glasgow - reckons the Irishman's unorthodox approach can cause the legendary boxer problems during their mouthwatering clash on August 19. McGregor is highly respected for his punch prowess in mixed martial arts, but not many people are tipping him to upset one of the finest pugilists of all time when they meet in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boxing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez May '17 TooPhart 2
News No Angel, Thurman Didna t Run. The Onus Was on ... Mar '17 Onus Pharter 2
News 5 things we learned from Tony Bellew's victory ... Mar '17 Things Phart 1
News Michael Watson was dragged along road in - nigh... Mar '17 Drag Phart 1
Poll How Would You Improve USA Boxing! Amateur & Pro! (Sep '08) Feb '17 JohnWilkinson 156
News Dave Bautista -- 'Pacquiao's An F'ing Idiot' ..... (Feb '16) Feb '17 OnPhartce 9
News NOW Lamont 'Havoc' Peterson Gets Title Shot? Feb '17 Getspharts 2
See all Boxing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boxing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC