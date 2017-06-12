Christie handing over keys to governor's mansion to sport's radio host
TRENTON -- Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday he'll allow the host of a sports radio show to throw a party at the governor's mansion to watch a boxing match between between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in August . Christie agreed to let Craig Carton, co-host of "Boomer & Carton" on WFAN, host a pool party bash at the historic mansion in Princeton on Aug. 26. The governor co-hosted the show on Tuesday.
