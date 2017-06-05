Cecilia Braekhus appreciates growth o...

Cecilia Braekhus appreciates growth of women's boxing, but U.S. needs to do more

Cecilia Braekhus is leading the charge of women's boxing in the United States, and hopes that the country will embrace the sport sooner rather than later. Despite great women boxers like Laila Ali and Christy Martin, women's boxing has never been able to gain a foothold in the United States, though it is immensly popular around the world.

