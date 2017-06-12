CBS Aims to Land a Financial Haymaker With Mayweather-McGregor Fight

When the boxing champion Floyd Mayweather faces the free-style fighter Conor McGregor in August, CBS may be in line for a bigger cut of the proceeds. A few months after Mayweather defeated the great Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao in May 2015, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves acknowledged on an investor conference that his company had "made a sizable amount of money" on the fight which ran as a pay-per-view event on its premium-channel, Showtime.

