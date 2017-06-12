Carl Frampton to fight Andreas Gutierrez in homecoming fight

Carl Frampton is to fight Mexico's Andres Gutierrez when he returns from his first professional defeat at Belfast's Odyssey Arena on July 29. The 30-year-old lost his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in their rematch in January, and despite a desire to fight the Mexican for a third time or challenge Wales' Lee Selby, instead meets the little-known Gutierrez. Next month's match-up represents Frampton's first in his hometown since he defeated Chris Avalos at the same arena in February 2015, and is expected to lead to a further fight later this year against another of the featherweight division's biggest names.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.