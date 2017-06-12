Carl Frampton to fight Andreas Gutier...

Carl Frampton to fight Andreas Gutierrez in homecoming fight

14 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

Carl Frampton is to fight Mexico's Andres Gutierrez when he returns from his first professional defeat at Belfast's Odyssey Arena on July 29. The 30-year-old lost his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz in their rematch in January, and despite a desire to fight the Mexican for a third time or challenge Wales' Lee Selby, instead meets the little-known Gutierrez. Next month's match-up represents Frampton's first in his hometown since he defeated Chris Avalos at the same arena in February 2015, and is expected to lead to a further fight later this year against another of the featherweight division's biggest names.

