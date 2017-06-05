Carl Frampton confirms his next fight will be in Belfast
Carl Frampton has confirmed he will return to the ring for a fight in his hometown Belfast on 29 July. Frampton, 30, had promised his next bout would be in Belfast during the summer and Windsor Park is thought to be the likely venue.
