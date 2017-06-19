Canelo, GGG on Mayweather-McGregor: O...

Canelo, GGG on Mayweather-McGregor: Ours is a 'Real Fight!'

18 hrs ago Read more: Boxing Scene

NEW YORK Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin offered the same advice to anyone who'll have to choose between buying their pay-per-view fight or Mayweather-McGregor three weeks earlier. Mexico's Alvarez and Kazakhstan's Golovkin don't consider Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s return to the ring against McGregor on August 26 to be "a real fight."

